Sport

Guardiola not too perturbed by City’s surprise loss to Leeds

Meanwhile, Klopp says win over Villa can boost Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid test

11 April 2021 - 17:56 By Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team’s 2-1 Premier League home defeat to 10-man Leeds United on Saturday will not cast a shadow over their superb season.

League leaders City were left stunned when Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas scored the winner late on to hand Guardiola’s side only their second defeat in 29 matches in all competitions this season...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 – Ntini blows away Windies batsmen Sport
  2. Aiden marks his territory in the T20 side with a cracking half-century Sport
  3. Guardiola not too perturbed by City’s surprise loss to Leeds Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport
  5. City host unpredictable Leeds, while Spurs tackle in-form United Sport

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA

Related articles

  1. Champions League the last place for Kaizer Chiefs to chase glory in dismal ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
  3. Champions League success would be ideal send-off for Aguero: Rodri Soccer
X