Guardiola not too perturbed by City’s surprise loss to Leeds

Meanwhile, Klopp says win over Villa can boost Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team’s 2-1 Premier League home defeat to 10-man Leeds United on Saturday will not cast a shadow over their superb season.



League leaders City were left stunned when Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas scored the winner late on to hand Guardiola’s side only their second defeat in 29 matches in all competitions this season...