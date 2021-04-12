Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters
12 April 2021 - 19:46
Today in SA sports history: April 13
1995 — In their only warm-up match ahead of the World Cup on home soil, the Springboks smash Samoa 60-8 at Ellis Park. Fullback Gavin Johnson scored three of SA’s nine tries and winger Chester Williams two, but the winger was not selected in the initial World Cup squad. ..
