United still need a ‘miracle’ to catch City, says Solskjaer

Man United continued their fine run of form with a win against Spurs, closing the gap between leaders City to 11 points

Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, but they still need a “miracle” to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.



United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if they win their game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed their title chances...