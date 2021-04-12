United still need a ‘miracle’ to catch City, says Solskjaer
Man United continued their fine run of form with a win against Spurs, closing the gap between leaders City to 11 points
12 April 2021 - 19:45
Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, but they still need a “miracle” to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if they win their game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed their title chances...
