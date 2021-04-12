Sport

United still need a ‘miracle’ to catch City, says Solskjaer

Man United continued their fine run of form with a win against Spurs, closing the gap between leaders City to 11 points

12 April 2021 - 19:45 By Manasi Pathak

Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, but they still need a “miracle” to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if they win their game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed their title chances...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters Sport
  2. Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket Sport
  3. United still need a ‘miracle’ to catch City, says Solskjaer Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 – Ntini blows away Windies batsmen Sport
  5. Aiden marks his territory in the T20 side with a cracking half-century Sport

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars

Related articles

  1. Guardiola not too perturbed by City’s surprise loss to Leeds Sport
  2. Champions League the last place for Kaizer Chiefs to chase glory in dismal ... Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
X