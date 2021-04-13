PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Let Schoenmaker stroke away tide that washed over her predecessors

Until Sydney 2000, SA’s women swimmers surpassed the country’s men, yet their feats have been forgotten

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s amazing performances at the Olympic trials in Gqeberha at the weekend highlighted one of the key problems in SA swimming.



The 23-year-old equalled the world’s fastest 200m breaststroke time since 2018 and her 100m breaststroke effort ranked her third in the world over the same period...