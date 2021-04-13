PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Let Schoenmaker stroke away tide that washed over her predecessors
Until Sydney 2000, SA’s women swimmers surpassed the country’s men, yet their feats have been forgotten
13 April 2021 - 20:07
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s amazing performances at the Olympic trials in Gqeberha at the weekend highlighted one of the key problems in SA swimming.
The 23-year-old equalled the world’s fastest 200m breaststroke time since 2018 and her 100m breaststroke effort ranked her third in the world over the same period...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.