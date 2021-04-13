Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Let Schoenmaker stroke away tide that washed over her predecessors

Until Sydney 2000, SA’s women swimmers surpassed the country’s men, yet their feats have been forgotten

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 April 2021 - 20:07

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s amazing performances at the Olympic trials in Gqeberha at the weekend highlighted one of the key problems in SA swimming.

The 23-year-old equalled the world’s fastest 200m breaststroke time since 2018 and her 100m breaststroke effort ranked her third in the world over the same period...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player grinds his way to second US Masters title Sport
  2. It’s simple — no fans, no bumper payday for economy and SA Rugby Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Let Schoenmaker stroke away tide that washed over her ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters Sport
  5. Matsuyama Masters Augusta to claim coveted green jacket Sport

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.

Related articles

  1. Tatjana Schoenmaker is on top of the world Sport
  2. Tatjana Schoenmaker unstoppable in Gqeberha as she smashes her SA record Sport
  3. Tatjana Schoenmaker also swims to Olympics qualifying time at SA champs Sport
  4. Tatjana Schoenmaker to keep focus on 200m despite great 100m performance Sport
  5. Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe Sport
  6. A golden chance for Akani Simbine Sport
X