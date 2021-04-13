It’s simple — no fans, no bumper payday for economy and SA Rugby

SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadiums during the upcoming British Lions tour

SA’s economy is set to lose R6.6bn if this year’s British & Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study commissioned by SA Rugby, which admits it will “do anything” to get some supporters into stadiums.



The Lions are set to tour SA for eight matches, including three Tests against the world champion Springboks, between July 3 to August 7, but at this stage games will go ahead behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic...