Blast from the past: Bungu bombs his way to sixth title defence

Today in SA sports history: April 15



1996 — Vuyani Bungu scores one of the quickest stoppage wins of his career while making the sixth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title. Fighting at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria, Bungu saw off Colombian challenger Pablo Osuna in the second round. In his 13 title defences — a record for any SA world champion — Bungu stopped only two opponents, with the other being in his final defence in early 1999. Bungu was hardly a power puncher with 19 stoppage victories in his 39 career wins...