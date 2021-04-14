Sport

Blast from the past: Bungu bombs his way to sixth title defence

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 April 2021 - 20:05

Today in SA sports history: April 15

1996 — Vuyani Bungu scores one of the quickest stoppage wins of his career while making the sixth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title. Fighting at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria, Bungu saw off Colombian challenger Pablo Osuna in the second round. In his 13 title defences — a record for any SA world champion — Bungu stopped only two opponents, with the other being in his final defence in early 1999. Bungu was hardly a power puncher with 19 stoppage victories in his 39 career wins...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bungu bombs his way to sixth title defence Sport
  2. Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Pirates coach must Buc up, or they’ll never match Sundowns Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player grinds his way to second US Masters title Sport
  5. It’s simple — no fans, no bumper payday for economy and SA Rugby Sport

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Immelman tames Tiger to win US Masters Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Player grinds his way to second US Masters title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 – Ntini blows away Windies batsmen Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Barefoot De Klerk sprints into the record books Sport
X