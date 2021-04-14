Sport

Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption

Meanwhile touring Pakistan captain Babar dethrones India’s Kohli in ODI rankings

14 April 2021 - 20:05 By Amlan Chakraborty

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been handed an eight-year ban for five breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The breaches took place during Streak’s role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bungu bombs his way to sixth title defence Sport
  2. Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Pirates coach must Buc up, or they’ll never match Sundowns Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Player grinds his way to second US Masters title Sport
  5. It’s simple — no fans, no bumper payday for economy and SA Rugby Sport

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas ... Cricket
  2. Linde hails Magala as one of the best death bowlers in white ball cricket in ... Cricket
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | It’s becoming all too familiar after another series loss Sport
X