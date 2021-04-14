Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption
Meanwhile touring Pakistan captain Babar dethrones India’s Kohli in ODI rankings
14 April 2021 - 20:05
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been handed an eight-year ban for five breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.
The breaches took place during Streak’s role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement...
