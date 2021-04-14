CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Pirates coach must Buc up, or they’ll never match Sundowns
By admitting Sundowns are favourites for Thursday’s clash, Josef Zinnbauer has undermined his team’s confidence
14 April 2021 - 20:05
“We’re not favourites”.
This was a headline quoting Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer on Tuesday, two days before the Bucs meet Mamelodi Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup semifinal at the Loftus Versfeld...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.