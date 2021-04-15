Blast from the past: Proteas bounce back against Aussies after Hansie scandal
15 April 2021 - 19:24
Today in SA sports history: April 16
1960 — Gert Potgieter celebrates his 23rd birthday in style by breaking his own 440-yard (402m) hurdles world record at the SA championships in Bloemfontein, clocking 49.3 sec. His previous mark from 1958 had been 49.7, but it was unofficial. Converted into metres it would have equated to 49-flat, quicker than American Glenn Davis’s 400m hurdles record of 49.2...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.