Blast from the past: Proteas bounce back against Aussies after Hansie scandal

Today in SA sports history: April 16



1960 — Gert Potgieter celebrates his 23rd birthday in style by breaking his own 440-yard (402m) hurdles world record at the SA championships in Bloemfontein, clocking 49.3 sec. His previous mark from 1958 had been 49.7, but it was unofficial. Converted into metres it would have equated to 49-flat, quicker than American Glenn Davis’s 400m hurdles record of 49.2...