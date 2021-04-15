Sport

WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is limping along with no direction or firm plan

There is a lot at stake surrounding Saturday’s AGM but don’t expect any hard and fast outcomes

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 April 2021 - 19:16

Cricket SA’s (CSA) continued journey on the path to enlightenment is by no means a fait accompli.

Last week the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa trumpeted the cricket administration’s arrival on track to good governance. CSA’s members council (MC), after much procrastination and prevarication, had finally agreed to the appointment of an independent chairperson for CSA’s board and majority representation from independent ranks on that body...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas bounce back against Aussies after Hansie scandal Sport
  2. Round two – Hamilton and Verstappen take their battle to Imola Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is limping along with no direction or firm plan Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu bombs his way to sixth title defence Sport
  5. Losing Streak: ex-Zim captain gets eight-year ban for corruption Sport

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas ... Cricket
  2. Is this the man who can at last save CSA from itself? Sport
  3. Advocate Ntsebeza to officially start his duties as Cricket SA transformation ... Cricket
  4. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa: 'I am being dared to take executive action' Cricket
X