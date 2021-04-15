WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is limping along with no direction or firm plan

There is a lot at stake surrounding Saturday’s AGM but don’t expect any hard and fast outcomes

Cricket SA’s (CSA) continued journey on the path to enlightenment is by no means a fait accompli.



Last week the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa trumpeted the cricket administration’s arrival on track to good governance. CSA’s members council (MC), after much procrastination and prevarication, had finally agreed to the appointment of an independent chairperson for CSA’s board and majority representation from independent ranks on that body...