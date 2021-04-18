Another series loss, but Boucher insists Proteas are on the right track

Since Mark Boucher took over in 2019, the Proteas have lost eight of the 11 series they have contested

SA’s coach Mark Boucher is not too worried about the public’s stinging criticism of the Proteas’ recent string of poor results, but he takes responsibility for the below par performances.



On Friday‚ the Proteas lost to the T20 series to Pakistan, which was the eighth series defeat out of eleven since he took over in 2019...