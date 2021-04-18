Another series loss, but Boucher insists Proteas are on the right track
Since Mark Boucher took over in 2019, the Proteas have lost eight of the 11 series they have contested
18 April 2021 - 18:22
SA’s coach Mark Boucher is not too worried about the public’s stinging criticism of the Proteas’ recent string of poor results, but he takes responsibility for the below par performances.
On Friday‚ the Proteas lost to the T20 series to Pakistan, which was the eighth series defeat out of eleven since he took over in 2019...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.