Blast from the past: The perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas clobber Kiwis
18 April 2021 - 18:23
Today in SA sports history: April 19
1980 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on American Mike Koranicki, who is riding high after stopping Kallie Knoetze — Coetzee’s main local rival — a few months earlier. But Coetzee, coming off his points loss to John Tate for the vacant WBA title at Loftus Versfeld, brought him down to earth, knocking him out in the first round at the Rand Stadium...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.