Blast from the past: The perfect 10 for Ntini as Proteas clobber Kiwis

Today in SA sports history: April 19



1980 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on American Mike Koranicki, who is riding high after stopping Kallie Knoetze — Coetzee’s main local rival — a few months earlier. But Coetzee, coming off his points loss to John Tate for the vacant WBA title at Loftus Versfeld, brought him down to earth, knocking him out in the first round at the Rand Stadium...