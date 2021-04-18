Sport minister threatens to ban Cricket SA

Members’ council fails to adopt the memorandum of incorporation to allow for restructuring of CSA’s administration

Minister of sports, art, and culture Nathi Mthethwa has told the members’ council of Cricket SA (CSA) that they have left him with no choice but to invoke his powers in terms of section 13(5) of the Sports Act and suspend the crisis-riddled organisation.



This came a day after the members council‚ which is made up of the 14 affiliates’ presidents‚ on Saturday voted against amendments in the memorandum of incorporation (MOI to allow for restructuring of the organisation’s administration, a majority independent board and an independent chairperson with no affiliation to cricket...