And then there were three — Bafana coach shortlist is finalised

With new Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday, Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the last men standing

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
19 April 2021 - 19:46

The new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced on Saturday and the South African Football Association (Safa) have begun talks with the three men who have made the final shortlist.

Safa received over 200 applications since ex-Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was sacked last month and, as things are at the moment‚ Mozambique-born Portuguese national Carlos Queiroz‚ well-travelled Frenchman Hervé Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos are the last men standing...

