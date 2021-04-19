Uefa holds crisis meeting after breakaway Super League is launched

Europe’s soccer governing body in battle for control as JPMorgan confirms it is financing new competition

European soccer’s governing body Uefa held a crisis meeting on Monday, hours after 12 of the continent’s leading clubs shocked the football world by announcing the formation of a breakaway Super League.



US investment bank JPMorgan confirmed on Monday that it is financing the new league which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to Uefa’s established Champions League competition...