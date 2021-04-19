Sport

Uefa holds crisis meeting after breakaway Super League is launched

Europe’s soccer governing body in battle for control as JPMorgan confirms it is financing new competition

19 April 2021 - 19:47 By Simon Evans

European soccer’s governing body Uefa held a crisis meeting on Monday, hours after 12 of the continent’s leading clubs shocked the football world by announcing the formation of a breakaway Super League.

US investment bank JPMorgan confirmed on Monday that it is financing the new league which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to Uefa’s established Champions League competition...

