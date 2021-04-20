Blast from the past: Zolani Tete outpoints Narváez to retain world title
20 April 2021 - 19:47
Today in SA sports history: April 21
2003 — The Proteas and India share the TVS Cup after the restaged final of a triangular tournament in Dhaka, also featuring hosts Bangladesh, was rained out. The match had been scheduled for the previous day, but was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The next day India were 46/3 in the 18th over when the contest was called off, with Makhaya Ntini having taken two wickets and Shaun Pollock one. India and SA were 1-1 after the two round-robin games earlier in the tournament. Alan Dawson was named player of the tournament...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.