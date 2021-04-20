Sport

What next for Jose? Recent record suggests future looks very uncertain

The future looks bleak for Jose Mourinho, who seems to have lost his managerial Midas touch

20 April 2021 - 19:47 By Peter Hall

Jose Mourinho’s failed Tottenham Hotspur project is evidence his coaching methods are not as effective as they once were, as he leaves a club without a trophy for the first time since the early days of his coaching career in Portugal.

The Portuguese, once lauded as one of the greatest coaches of his generation, was sacked by Spurs on Monday with the club seventh in the Premier League standings and having already been eliminated from European competition this season. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Will ASA bat for its athletes or clock another brain fart? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Zolani Tete outpoints Narváez to retain world title Sport
  3. What next for Jose? Recent record suggests future looks very uncertain Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Potgieter hurdles his way into the record books Sport
  5. Uefa holds crisis meeting after breakaway Super League is launched Sport

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city

Related articles

  1. Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager Soccer
  2. Spurs manager Mourinho on Pogba criticism: ‘I couldn’t care less’ Soccer
  3. Uefa holds crisis meeting after breakaway Super League is launched Sport
  4. United still need a ‘miracle’ to catch City, says Solskjaer Sport
X