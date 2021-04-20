What next for Jose? Recent record suggests future looks very uncertain

The future looks bleak for Jose Mourinho, who seems to have lost his managerial Midas touch

Jose Mourinho’s failed Tottenham Hotspur project is evidence his coaching methods are not as effective as they once were, as he leaves a club without a trophy for the first time since the early days of his coaching career in Portugal.



The Portuguese, once lauded as one of the greatest coaches of his generation, was sacked by Spurs on Monday with the club seventh in the Premier League standings and having already been eliminated from European competition this season. ..