Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Lewis with fifth-round KO
21 April 2021 - 20:08
Today in SA sports history: April 22
2000 — Shaun Bartlett scores early in the second half as Bafana Bafana beat Lesotho 1-0 in a largely scrappy African Nations’ Cup qualifying match at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein...
