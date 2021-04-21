Eureka for Uefa as Super League is given the red card

Juventus boss says Super League cannot go ahead, while Liverpool owner J W Henry apologises to fans

The European Super League can no longer proceed, Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli confirmed on Wednesday, as Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Italy’s Inter Milan and six English teams abandoned the breakaway competition after intense criticism.



Twelve of Europe’s leading soccer clubs from England, Italy and Spain announced a breakaway league on Sunday but after 48 hours of massive pressure from fans, politicians and even British royalty, the six English clubs backed out on Tuesday...