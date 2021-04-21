CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Jordaan’s years at Safa feel like the Zuma years in office — wasted

It’s hard to get excited about the appointment of the new Bafana coach when Safa has more fundamental matters to address

I see some people are very excited, some can’t even sleep, waiting with bated breath for the new Bafana Bafana coach announcement. Count me out.



Mind you, this is my beloved country and I should be more enthusiastic, but I simply can’t be. There’s nothing to lift my spirits...