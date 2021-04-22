Sport

Chelsea, Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit

Clubs left out of the ‘elite’ European Super League will be out to prove a point this weekend

22 April 2021 - 20:49 By Martyn Herman

Having been major players in the doomed plan to wreck the Champions League this week, Chelsea and Liverpool face a crucial weekend trying to ensure they qualify for next season’s edition via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea edged back into the top four with a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, but only by virtue of goal difference over West Ham United who they face on Saturday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas collapse in dramatic fashion against Windies Sport
  2. Chelsea, Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Same old, same old as Rainbow Cup heads in opposite directions Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Jordaan’s years at Safa feel like the Zuma years in office — ... Sport
  5. Eureka for Uefa as Super League is given the red card Sport

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. Liverpool owner John Henry apologises after Super League turmoil Soccer
  2. Manchester United won't give up on chase Sport
  3. Liverpool still in the hunt for top-four spot: Robertson Soccer
X