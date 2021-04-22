Chelsea, Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit

Clubs left out of the ‘elite’ European Super League will be out to prove a point this weekend

Having been major players in the doomed plan to wreck the Champions League this week, Chelsea and Liverpool face a crucial weekend trying to ensure they qualify for next season’s edition via a top-four finish in the Premier League.



Chelsea edged back into the top four with a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, but only by virtue of goal difference over West Ham United who they face on Saturday...