Chelsea, Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit
Clubs left out of the ‘elite’ European Super League will be out to prove a point this weekend
22 April 2021 - 20:49
Having been major players in the doomed plan to wreck the Champions League this week, Chelsea and Liverpool face a crucial weekend trying to ensure they qualify for next season’s edition via a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Chelsea edged back into the top four with a draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, but only by virtue of goal difference over West Ham United who they face on Saturday...
