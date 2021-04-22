THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Same old, same old as Rainbow Cup heads in opposite directions

Travel restrictions have forced the organisers to alter its format, which is a setback for Boks ahead of Lions tour

It will no doubt feel like Groundhog Day for SA’s teams who had hoped to measure their skills in Europe in the Rainbow Cup.



That helpless feeling of being stuck in a cycle of auto-repeat must be taking its toll on the collective psyche of the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions, who will have to continue playing each other for the foreseeable future...