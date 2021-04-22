THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Same old, same old as Rainbow Cup heads in opposite directions
Travel restrictions have forced the organisers to alter its format, which is a setback for Boks ahead of Lions tour
22 April 2021 - 20:49
It will no doubt feel like Groundhog Day for SA’s teams who had hoped to measure their skills in Europe in the Rainbow Cup.
That helpless feeling of being stuck in a cycle of auto-repeat must be taking its toll on the collective psyche of the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions, who will have to continue playing each other for the foreseeable future...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.