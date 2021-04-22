Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Same old, same old as Rainbow Cup heads in opposite directions

Travel restrictions have forced the organisers to alter its format, which is a setback for Boks ahead of Lions tour

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
22 April 2021 - 20:49

It will no doubt feel like Groundhog Day for SA’s teams who had hoped to measure their skills in Europe in the Rainbow Cup.

That helpless feeling of being stuck in a cycle of auto-repeat must be taking its toll on the collective psyche of the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions, who will have to continue playing each other for the foreseeable future...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas collapse in dramatic fashion against Windies Sport
  2. Chelsea, Liverpool face fight to qualify for Champions League on merit Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Same old, same old as Rainbow Cup heads in opposite directions Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Jordaan’s years at Safa feel like the Zuma years in office — ... Sport
  5. Eureka for Uefa as Super League is given the red card Sport

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. UK and Ireland travel restrictions on SA necessitate big changes to Rainbow Cup Rugby
  2. Dark cloud: Climate of gloom over Rainbow Cup Sport
  3. Domestic club rugby returns to free-to-air screens this weekend after three ... Rugby
  4. World Rugby to trial law variations in PRO14 Rainbow Cup Rugby
  5. SA unlikely to co-host the Rugby Championship this year but Boks could get to ... Rugby
X