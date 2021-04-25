Blast from the past: Rudolph racks up the runs against Bangladesh on debut
Today in SA sports history: April 26
25 April 2021 - 20:00
1980 — Naas Botha, Rob Louw and Ray Mordt are among seven players who make their Springbok debut against a South American team at the Wanderers cricket ground in Johannesburg. SA, who won 24-9, had not played an international since beating a World XV in August 1977...
