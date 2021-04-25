Cricket SA and Sascoc stand their ground in face-off with minister

Sports minister Mthethwa has ‘overreached’‚ says Sascoc as it rejects majority independent board at Cricket SA

There appears to be no end in sight to the furore surrounding cricket after SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) fired a salvo at sports minister Nathi Mthethwa criticising his decision to move towards defunding and deregistering the game in the country.



In a five-page statement‚ Sascoc said it “strongly disagrees” with Mthethwa. The sports umbrella body accused Mthethwa of “selectively” applying Section 13(5) of the Sports Act and said the minister had “overreached” by doing so. ..