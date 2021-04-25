It’s not over yet. The next ‘super’ projects are already in the works

Fifa president Gianni Infantino remains committed to big changes and is an advocate of club football on a global scale

The breakaway European Super League may have ended in dramatic failure last week but it is far from the end of radical proposals for new competitions in the world game.



The status quo of European football survived a major challenge from the 12 English, Italian and Spanish clubs that announced their breakaway, only for it to collapse within 48 hours as the Premier League’s “Big Six” pulled out...