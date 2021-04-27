DAVID ISAACSON | Since 1994 it’s been a losing game for SA, except in sport

We had the Guptas, Zuma, Jooste, then Tshabalala, the Boks, Bafana and our Olympians. Let’s bet on them for the win

“You’re a dead man,” the Alexandra resident said to me as he aimed to take his shot. That was on April 27 1994, the day all South Africans voted for the first time, a day I’ll never forget.



Back then I was a news reporter for the now-defunct SA Press Association, better known by its Sapa acronym, and on that historic day I was assigned to cover the voting stations from the plush suburb of Bryanston through Sandton and Midrand to Alex, the small but volatile township...