Blast from the past: World champ Ballington blazes to Austrian Grand Prix win

David Isaacson Sports reporter
28 April 2021 - 19:51

Today in SA sports history: April 29

1978 — Pierre Mans is beaten 25-18 in the world snooker championship final by five-time title-holder Ray “Dracula” Reardon of Wales in Sheffield, England. The best-of-49-frame final was a hard-fought battle in the early stages, with “Perrie” Mans trailing just 17-18 on the final day before Reardon surged ahead. That remains SA’s best performance at the world championships...

