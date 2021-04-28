Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | All strength to Usuthu and Arrows, may their opportunities be golden

The Durban clubs have demonstrated that management trust in coaching and playing staff will take teams places

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
28 April 2021 - 19:52

I have followed many a season in the 25-year history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). But in all those years I haven’t been as intrigued as I am now regarding what is unfolding in the campaign that will be concluded at the end of next month.

For one, there have been numerous occasions when I’ve felt Kaizer Chiefs - four-time winners of the league title and regular collectors of domestic trophies before everything dried up in May 2015 - might have to fight relegation or end the season below ninth spot, the lowest Amakhosi have finished in their worst seasons in 2006-07 and 2018-19...

