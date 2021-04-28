CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | All strength to Usuthu and Arrows, may their opportunities be golden

The Durban clubs have demonstrated that management trust in coaching and playing staff will take teams places

I have followed many a season in the 25-year history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). But in all those years I haven’t been as intrigued as I am now regarding what is unfolding in the campaign that will be concluded at the end of next month.



For one, there have been numerous occasions when I’ve felt Kaizer Chiefs - four-time winners of the league title and regular collectors of domestic trophies before everything dried up in May 2015 - might have to fight relegation or end the season below ninth spot, the lowest Amakhosi have finished in their worst seasons in 2006-07 and 2018-19...