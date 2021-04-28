Show must go on: IPL to continue as planned despite Covid surge
The new Covid spike in India has seen some cricketers, including three Aussies, withdraw from the tournament
28 April 2021 - 19:51
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue as scheduled, a senior Indian cricket board official said on Wednesday, despite fierce criticism of the popular Twenty20 competition being played amid a national health crisis.
India’s death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday and at least 300,000 people a day have tested positive for the virus over the last week as a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the world’s second most populous nation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.