Sport

Show must go on: IPL to continue as planned despite Covid surge

The new Covid spike in India has seen some cricketers, including three Aussies, withdraw from the tournament

28 April 2021 - 19:51 By Amlan Chakraborty

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue as scheduled, a senior Indian cricket board official said on Wednesday, despite fierce criticism of the popular Twenty20 competition being played amid a national health crisis.

India’s death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday and at least 300,000 people a day have tested positive for the virus over the last week as a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the world’s second most populous nation...

