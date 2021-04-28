Show must go on: IPL to continue as planned despite Covid surge

The new Covid spike in India has seen some cricketers, including three Aussies, withdraw from the tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue as scheduled, a senior Indian cricket board official said on Wednesday, despite fierce criticism of the popular Twenty20 competition being played amid a national health crisis.



India’s death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday and at least 300,000 people a day have tested positive for the virus over the last week as a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the world’s second most populous nation...