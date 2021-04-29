LIAM DEL CARME | Money talks and rugby unions can’t afford to be coy anymore

As NZ rugby is on the brink of moving from red back to black with injection of US cash, perhaps SA can learn a trick or two

New Zealand rugby parting with 12.5% of its commercial arm could cause a seismic shift in the balance of power in southern hemisphere rugby.



The tremors and aftershocks will be felt here soon enough...