LIAM DEL CARME | Money talks and rugby unions can’t afford to be coy anymore
As NZ rugby is on the brink of moving from red back to black with injection of US cash, perhaps SA can learn a trick or two
29 April 2021 - 21:19
New Zealand rugby parting with 12.5% of its commercial arm could cause a seismic shift in the balance of power in southern hemisphere rugby.
The tremors and aftershocks will be felt here soon enough...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.