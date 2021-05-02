Chelsea’s big-money signing Havertz begins to make his mark

German Kai Havertz says he’s desperate for more starts after his brace in 2-0 win over Fulham

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored two goals in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham and the German said he hopes to retain his place in the starting line-up for the team’s midweek Uefa Champions League clash with Real Madrid.



Havertz joined Chelsea during the close season from Bayer Leverkusen and has struggled to justify his £71m (R1.4bn) price tag, but the 21-year-old handed manager Thomas Tuchel a timely reminder of his quality...