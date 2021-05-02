Chelsea’s big-money signing Havertz begins to make his mark
German Kai Havertz says he’s desperate for more starts after his brace in 2-0 win over Fulham
02 May 2021 - 19:02
Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored two goals in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham and the German said he hopes to retain his place in the starting line-up for the team’s midweek Uefa Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Havertz joined Chelsea during the close season from Bayer Leverkusen and has struggled to justify his £71m (R1.4bn) price tag, but the 21-year-old handed manager Thomas Tuchel a timely reminder of his quality...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.