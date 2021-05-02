Sport

Itoje emerges as a possible British Lions captain for SA tour

Lions coach Warren Gatland has a lot to ponder before he names his 36-man squad on Friday

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
02 May 2021 - 19:03

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his 36-man squad on Friday for a tour to SA like no other.

The ravages of the pandemic ensure it cannot be a jamboree. On the field too it might be a tour with a difference, especially if Gatland opts to hand England’s Maro Itoje the captain’s armband...

