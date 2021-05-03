Blast from the past: Baronet bombs his way to Natal title
03 May 2021 - 20:08
Today in SA sports history: May 4
1981 — Brian Baronet wins the only title of his professional boxing career, stopping Moses Mthembu in the first round for the Natal lightweight title at the Westridge Park tennis stadium. Baronet, who died after a 1988 fight at the same venue, never got the world title shot he was being groomed for, and he lost his only bid for a SA title, in 1985...
