Sport

Premier League talking points: Bale shows he still has the magic touch

Chelsea’s Germans come good, Everton’s dismal home form continues and UK government condemns United’s fans actions

03 May 2021 - 20:07 By Hardik Vyas and Martyn Herman

Watching Gareth Bale score a stylish hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United was a bittersweet moment for the club’s fans.

The Welshman’s return on loan from Real Madrid to the club he lit up during his first spell, has been something of a damp squib with former manager Jose Mourinho reluctant to give Bale a regular starting place...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Baronet bombs his way to Natal title Sport
  2. Premier League talking points: Bale shows he still has the magic touch Sport
  3. To the Max: F1 rivals aim to race hard but fair as pressure rises Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit makes a splash Sport
  5. Itoje emerges as a possible British Lions captain for SA tour Sport

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos

Related articles

  1. Man United protest: Liverpool match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford ... Soccer
  2. Mourinho not targeting return to management next season Soccer
  3. Chelsea’s big-money signing Havertz begins to make his mark Sport
  4. Solskjaer hopes Man United resurgence can convince Pogba, Cavani to stay Soccer
X