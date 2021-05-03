Premier League talking points: Bale shows he still has the magic touch
Chelsea’s Germans come good, Everton’s dismal home form continues and UK government condemns United’s fans actions
03 May 2021 - 20:07
Watching Gareth Bale score a stylish hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United was a bittersweet moment for the club’s fans.
The Welshman’s return on loan from Real Madrid to the club he lit up during his first spell, has been something of a damp squib with former manager Jose Mourinho reluctant to give Bale a regular starting place...
