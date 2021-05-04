Sport

Covid-19 eventually catches up, bowling out Indian Premier League

IPL suspended indefinitely as second coronavirus wave ravages India

04 May 2021 - 20:08 By Amlan Chakraborty

The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country, the IPL said on Tuesday.

The organising Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the IPL governing council took the decision at an emergency meeting...

