DAVID ISAACSON | High hopes for SA Olympic glory after Simbine’s stunning win
With Team SA’s current firepower, an athletics podium finish in Japan is well within their grasp
04 May 2021 - 20:11
The media hotel I stayed in at the 2004 Olympics was a university residence, though my room’s unfettered view of the Acropolis towering above Athens was in the five-star range.
That has been the most magnificent view I’ve enjoyed in all my travels abroad over the years, as opposed to my regular vista of messy alleyways, small balconies full of drying laundry or sun-blocking skyrises...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.