DAVID ISAACSON | High hopes for SA Olympic glory after Simbine’s stunning win

With Team SA’s current firepower, an athletics podium finish in Japan is well within their grasp

The media hotel I stayed in at the 2004 Olympics was a university residence, though my room’s unfettered view of the Acropolis towering above Athens was in the five-star range.



That has been the most magnificent view I’ve enjoyed in all my travels abroad over the years, as opposed to my regular vista of messy alleyways, small balconies full of drying laundry or sun-blocking skyrises...