Sport

Guardiola’s City finally crack the Champions League code

After several failed attempts, Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola have finally made it to the final

05 May 2021 - 19:44 By Simon Evans

Manchester City finally made it to a Champions League final with an impressive 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, the 4-1 aggregate triumph earning them a first-ever spot in the final of Europe’s elite club competition.

After stumbling in the latter stages of the Champions League in his four previous campaigns with the club, Pep Guardiola dropped his usual focus on the tasks ahead to reflect on banishing the one major question mark over his stewardship of the club...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Damiani drops Du Plooy in world title bout in Sicily Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | The egos have landed: Hunt needs to look beyond tactics at Chiefs Sport
  3. Howzit my Broos: say hello to the new Bafana Bafana coach Sport
  4. Guardiola’s City finally crack the Champions League code Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | High hopes for SA Olympic glory after Simbine’s stunning win Sport

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Sergio Aguero fires Manchester City to brink of the title Sport
  2. Chelsea coach Tuchel unhappy with new Champions League format Soccer
  3. Guardiola hails 'aggressive' Sterling after Manchester City's League Cup win Soccer
X