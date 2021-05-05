Guardiola’s City finally crack the Champions League code

After several failed attempts, Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola have finally made it to the final

Manchester City finally made it to a Champions League final with an impressive 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, the 4-1 aggregate triumph earning them a first-ever spot in the final of Europe’s elite club competition.



After stumbling in the latter stages of the Champions League in his four previous campaigns with the club, Pep Guardiola dropped his usual focus on the tasks ahead to reflect on banishing the one major question mark over his stewardship of the club...