Howzit my Broos: say hello to the new Bafana Bafana coach
Well-traveled Belgian coach Hugo Broos is appointed to take charge of the SA national team
05 May 2021 - 19:44
Belgian Hugo Broos has been named the new coach of Bafana Bafana‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) announced on Wednesday.
Broos (69) arrives with an impressive CV‚ most notably having won league titles in Belgium with Club Brugge twice and once with Anderlecht‚ and led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title...
