Sport

Blast from the past: Wanderers continues to be a happy hunting ground for SA

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 May 2021 - 20:54

Today in SA sports history: May 7

2003 — The Proteas win the third and final Test against New Zealand by four wickets to take the home series 2-0. The match at the Wanderers, over on the third day, remains the latest in the season SA has played a Test on home soil...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wanderers continues to be a happy hunting ground for SA Sport
  2. I think we have had too many foreign Bafana coaches, says Mngqithi Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | New rugby laws require patience and teething problems are ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Damiani drops Du Plooy in world title bout in Sicily Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | The egos have landed: Hunt needs to look beyond tactics at Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Simbine sparkles against stellar field in Doha Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Damiani drops Du Plooy in world title bout in Sicily Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Baronet bombs his way to Natal title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit makes a splash Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots Sport
  6. Blast from the past: World champ Ballington blazes to Austrian Grand Prix win Sport
X