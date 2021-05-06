Blast from the past: Wanderers continues to be a happy hunting ground for SA
06 May 2021 - 20:54
Today in SA sports history: May 7
2003 — The Proteas win the third and final Test against New Zealand by four wickets to take the home series 2-0. The match at the Wanderers, over on the third day, remains the latest in the season SA has played a Test on home soil...
