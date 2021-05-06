I think we have had too many foreign Bafana coaches, says Mngqithi
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes local coaches and their expertise are taken for granted
06 May 2021 - 20:52
Belgian Hugo Broos’s appointment as the new Bafana Bafana boss on Wednesday has split opinion, and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi weighed in on the debate arguing that the national team has had too many foreign coaches over the years.
The SA Football Association (Safa) has employed eight foreign coaches with modest or no success since readmission in 1992, and Mngqithi accused the mother body of taking local coaches for granted...
