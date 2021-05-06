Sport

LIAM DEL CARME | New rugby laws require patience and teething problems are inevitable

The new laws have been introduced to encourage positive play and improve decision-making outcomes

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
06 May 2021 - 20:52

The experimental laws which were introduced in SA last weekend may serve their intended purpose but they could also bring some unintended, or uninvited consequences.

With the start of the Rainbow Cup, SA joined New Zealand and Australia in trialling new experimental laws around red cards, goalline drop-outs and the captain’s challenge...

