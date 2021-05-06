LIAM DEL CARME | New rugby laws require patience and teething problems are inevitable
The new laws have been introduced to encourage positive play and improve decision-making outcomes
06 May 2021 - 20:52
The experimental laws which were introduced in SA last weekend may serve their intended purpose but they could also bring some unintended, or uninvited consequences.
With the start of the Rainbow Cup, SA joined New Zealand and Australia in trialling new experimental laws around red cards, goalline drop-outs and the captain’s challenge...
