Blast from the past: Naas the difference as Boks edge Cavaliers

09 May 2021 - 18:52
Today in SA sports history: May 10
1981 — Reigning world champion Jon Ekerold wins the 350cc race at the Italian motorcycle Grand Prix in Monza. It turned out to be the final victory of his career. He missed the final three rounds of the GP season because of injury and ended second on the rankings. He moved up to the 500cc class, but never enjoyed the same level of success...
