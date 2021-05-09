Sport

Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel

City striker Sergio Aguero apologises for fluffed ‘Panenka-style’ penalty

09 May 2021 - 18:51 By Manasi Pathak

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his team’s performance and said they were high on confidence following Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City, which delayed the Etihad club’s title celebrations.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute but Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech equalised in the 63rd minute, before Marcos Alonso completed their comeback with an injury-time winner...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Naas the difference as Boks edge Cavaliers Sport
  2. Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel Sport
  3. Sascoc on collision course with Cricket SA Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wanderers continues to be a happy hunting ground for SA Sport
  5. I think we have had too many foreign Bafana coaches, says Mngqithi Sport

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. Only Chelsea can stop Manchester City from winning the Uefa Champions League‚ ... Soccer
  2. Chelsea’s big-money signing Havertz begins to make his mark Sport
  3. Solskjaer hopes Man United resurgence can convince Pogba, Cavani to stay Soccer
X