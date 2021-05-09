Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel
City striker Sergio Aguero apologises for fluffed ‘Panenka-style’ penalty
09 May 2021 - 18:51
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his team’s performance and said they were high on confidence following Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City, which delayed the Etihad club’s title celebrations.
Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute but Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech equalised in the 63rd minute, before Marcos Alonso completed their comeback with an injury-time winner...
