Sascoc on collision course with Cricket SA

Sascoc officially rejects majority independent board and independent chair at CSA

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
09 May 2021 - 18:51

Cricket SA (CSA) is headed for yet another battle, this time with the controlling body for all sporting codes‚ Sascoc‚ over the controversial amendments of the memorandum of incorporation (MOI)‚ which serves as the cricket body’s constitution.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (Sascoc) general council‚ which is its highest decision-making body after the board‚ met on Saturday with the CSA saga as one of the items on its agenda. The Sascoc council resolved to reject the amendments‚ which came into effect late last month. This means CSA and Sascoc are headed for a dispute as the cricket body is marching ahead with the passed amendments...

