Blast from the past: Langeveldt bags hat-trick to give SA last-gasp win
10 May 2021 - 20:09
Today in SA sports history: May 11
1980 — Simon “Bull” Lehoko scores from a 35 metre free kick to help Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over Pilkington United Brothers in the second leg of the Champion of Champions final at Orlando Stadium for an aggregate 3-1 win. The other two goals by Chiefs in the two matches were own goals by PUB, who were lying bottom of the league at the time...
