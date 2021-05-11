Change is coming to the rankings, it’s inevitable, says Djokovic

A changing of the guard at the top of men’s world tennis is on its way, says current number one

The recent success of younger players on the men’s tour points to an “inevitable” shift at the top of the ATP rankings, said world number one Novak Djokovic.



The last four ATP Masters 1000 events — the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams — have been won by players outside the “Big Three” of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer...