DAVID ISAACSON | What a Sascoc-up: fights with Mthethwa pound on and sport’s the only loser

To kick controversy out of play in SA sport, the minister and Sascoc need to level the field

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 May 2021 - 19:43

The ongoing battle for the soul of sport between the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sport minister Nathi Mthethwa is as intricate as it is ironic.

As much as the opposing parties would like one to believe it’s a clash between good versus evil, there are merits to both sides of the debate. There is also a danger that so many issues are being thrown into the ring that the fight could resemble a last-man-standing professional wrestling show. ..

