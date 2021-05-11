New Bafana coach Broos is bullish as he starts with a clean slate

Belgian Hugo Broos’s crowning glory was coaching a depleted Cameroon squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title

Starting with a clean slate can be an advantage for Hugo Broos‚ the new Bafana Bafana coach has said‚ while acknowledging he has a crash course to undergo on SA football before the national team’s World Cup qualifiers in September.



Broos‚ appointed last week and who arrived in SA on Monday night‚ was given extra breathing space when the Confederation of African Football postponed the Qatar 2020 qualifying group stages from next month to September...