Blast from the past: SA’s Scheckter roars to Belgian Grand Prix victory

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 May 2021 - 20:03

Today in SA sports history: May 13

1961 — The Springboks host Ireland for the first time, having played five times previously, four at Lansdowne Road and once in Belfast. Playing in front of 35,000 fans at , SA smashed the Irish 24-8, scoring five tries to one. Centre Colin Greenwood and wing Ben-Piet van Zyl went over twice each, and legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood scored one try...

