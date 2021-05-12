SAZI HADEBE | More’s the pity all eyes won’t be on Saturday’s game
Sundowns take on Al Ahly in this must-see clash, but many will miss it because they don’t have access to streaming
12 May 2021 - 20:03
It was only five years ago that Mamelodi Sundowns last strolled to winning the league championship in SA and it looks as if they’ll do the same in the current campaign, which ends next month.
In that 2015-2016 season Sundowns won the title with 71 points, 14 ahead of Bidvest Wits, who robbed them of the same title in the next campaign. ..
